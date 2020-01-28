|
|
Kathleen Caputo
Rutherford - Kathleen (nee O'Connor) Caputo, 86, of Rutherford, NJ passed away on January 27, 2020. Born in Newark, NJ Kathleen was a Clerk with Fairleigh Dickinson University in Rutherford, NJ. Beloved wife of 63 years to Joseph Caputo. Loving mother of Patrick Caputo. Funeral Service Thursday January 30,2020 at 5:30 PM at Macagna Diffily Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave Rutherford, NJ. Family & Friends will be received Thursday from 3-7PM. Private Cremation.
www.macagnadiffilyonoratofuneralhome.com