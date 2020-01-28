Services
Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home - Rutherford
41 Ames Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
201-939-0098
Kathleen Caputo
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home - Rutherford
41 Ames Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:15 PM
Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home - Rutherford
41 Ames Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
Rutherford - Kathleen (nee O'Connor) Caputo, 86, of Rutherford, NJ passed away on January 27, 2020. Born in Newark, NJ Kathleen was a Clerk with Fairleigh Dickinson University in Rutherford, NJ. Beloved wife of 63 years to Joseph Caputo. Loving mother of Patrick Caputo. Funeral Service Thursday January 30,2020 at 5:30 PM at Macagna Diffily Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave Rutherford, NJ. Family & Friends will be received Thursday from 3-7PM. Private Cremation.

www.macagnadiffilyonoratofuneralhome.com
