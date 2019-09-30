|
|
Kathleen Carlos
Bergenfield - Kathleen Carlos (nee Costello), 92, of Emerson, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward T. Carlos. Loving mother of Joan Graves and husband Carl of Old Tappan, Kate Kaufman and husband Arthur of Park Ridge and Maureen Williams and husband Walter of Hartsdale. Adored grandmother of Michael Graves (Jaclyn), Taryn Williams O'Sullivan (Matthew), Brian Kaufman (Shelby), Erin Graves, Joseph Kaufman(Brianne), Patrick Williams, Kelly Williams Vitale (John) and the late Matthew Williams. Proud great-grandmother of Tyson Kaufman, Kayden Kaufman, Charles Kaufman and Teagan O'Sullivan. Dearest sister of Sr. Lillian, Patrick (Eileen) and the late Joseph, James and Sr. Bridget Costello.
Kathleen was born in Knock, County Mayo, Ireland, where her love of faith and family was formed. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and also loved the over 20 years she spent working for Sears as a Credit Consultant in Hackensack and North Bergen, NJ. Kathleen was a parishioner of St. John's in Bergenfield and belonged to the Rosary Society and the Golden Age Club. She will be dearly missed by all.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday 10 AM at St. Anthony's RC Church, Northvale with interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Valhalla, NY. Visiting hours are Tuesday 5-8 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).
In lieu of flowers, donations to Spectrum for Living, 210 Rivervale Rd, Suite 3, River Vale, NJ 07675, would be greatly appreciated.
www.pizzifuneralhome.com