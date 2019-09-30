Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's RC Church
Northvale, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Carlos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Carlos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Carlos Obituary
Kathleen Carlos

Bergenfield - Kathleen Carlos (nee Costello), 92, of Emerson, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward T. Carlos. Loving mother of Joan Graves and husband Carl of Old Tappan, Kate Kaufman and husband Arthur of Park Ridge and Maureen Williams and husband Walter of Hartsdale. Adored grandmother of Michael Graves (Jaclyn), Taryn Williams O'Sullivan (Matthew), Brian Kaufman (Shelby), Erin Graves, Joseph Kaufman(Brianne), Patrick Williams, Kelly Williams Vitale (John) and the late Matthew Williams. Proud great-grandmother of Tyson Kaufman, Kayden Kaufman, Charles Kaufman and Teagan O'Sullivan. Dearest sister of Sr. Lillian, Patrick (Eileen) and the late Joseph, James and Sr. Bridget Costello.

Kathleen was born in Knock, County Mayo, Ireland, where her love of faith and family was formed. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and also loved the over 20 years she spent working for Sears as a Credit Consultant in Hackensack and North Bergen, NJ. Kathleen was a parishioner of St. John's in Bergenfield and belonged to the Rosary Society and the Golden Age Club. She will be dearly missed by all.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday 10 AM at St. Anthony's RC Church, Northvale with interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Valhalla, NY. Visiting hours are Tuesday 5-8 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).

In lieu of flowers, donations to Spectrum for Living, 210 Rivervale Rd, Suite 3, River Vale, NJ 07675, would be greatly appreciated.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now