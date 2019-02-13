Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Kathleen Casapulla Obituary
Kathleen Casapulla

Clifton -

Kathleen Casapulla, 76, of Clifton, passed away on February 7, 2019. Born in Manhattan, Kathleen lived in Wallington before settling in Clifton. Kathleen worked as an office clerk for the Boys & Girls Club of Paterson, serving the youth of the community.

Devoted mother of Joe Casapulla and his wife Louise of Clifton. Dear sister of Joseph Comack of Clifton. Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Comack.

Memorial Gathering Friday, 4-6 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, Prayer Service 6 PM. If desired, donations made in Kathleen's memory to the , , would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com
