Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church
234 N. Farview Avenue
Paramus, NJ
Kathleen Contillo Obituary
Kathleen Contillo

Paramus - Kathleen Contillo, age 88, of Paramus, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Kathleen was born in Brooklyn, New York to Kate and John McConville, whose picture was by her side when she died. She was very proud of her Brooklyn roots and her Scottish Irish heritage. She took care to stock her children's minds with memories of her family's life in Brooklyn and in Glasgow, so much so that we feel we lived there among them. Kathleen was pre-deceased by her siblings, wee John, Eleanor, Mary, Joseph and Gertrude. Kathleen met the love of her life, Paul, in 8th grade. They lived on opposite sides of Marine Park and attended Good Shepard Church and school. She and Paul were married 69 years. Their marriage was a model of love and affection, faith and respect. They supported each other through all the joys and sorrows of this life.

Kathleen presided over a household that was always filled with family, friends and kids from the neighborhood. She had a way of making each person feel special. She was a gracious hostess, renowned for her cooking.

Kathleen was a devoted Catholic. Her faith in God never wavered. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation Church in Paramus since 1955 and of St. Francis of Assisi on LBI since 1967, and served as a Eucharistic Minister.

Kathleen is survived by her husband Paul, her children Robert Contillo and his wife Christine, Debra Davis and her husband Doug, Ginger Conitllo, Kait Contillo, Pegie Contillo and Angela Andersen and her husband James. She is also survived by her grandchildren Caroline, Emily, Benjamin, Justin, Tessa, Anthony, Joleen, Catherine, Sarah, Liam and Nolan, and by great grandson Brayden. Kathleen is also survived by many nieces and nephews, to whom she was a favored aunt.

Family will receive friends on Sunday January 26, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am on Monday January 27, 2020, at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church 234 N. Farview Avenue Paramus. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark, 590 N. 7th Street, Newark, NJ 07107. www.ccannj.com

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit

www.vanderplaat.com
