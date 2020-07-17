1/1
Kathleen E. Clare
1958 - 2020
Kathleen E. Clare

Barnegat - Kathleen E. Clare, 62, of Barnegat, NJ (formerly of Rutherford), passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020, with her loving wife Victoria Davis Clare at her side. Born April 30, 1958, in Passaic, NJ, and raised in Rutherford, NJ she was the oldest daughter of Charles E. and Dorothy E. (nee Knapp) Clare.

Predeceased by her parents, Kathy is survived by her loving wife, Victoria Davis Clare, her brothers Martin (Christine) Clare, John (Mary Jannicelli) Clare, sisters Barbara (Harry) Clare-Chewning and Elizabeth (Fred) Clare-Wallenquest (nee Scherba). She also survived by her nephews, Justin, Andrew and Michael Clare, Kevin and Ryan Scherba, nieces Brittany and Shannon Clare and Emily Davis, her Aunt Jean and Uncle John Blanchfield, countless beloved cousins and other dear relatives and one extraordinary furbaby, Buddy (#3) H. Clare.

Family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 4-8 pm at Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford, NJ 07070. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 10 am, at St. Francis of Assisi ANCC, 195 Ridgewood Ave., Glen Ridge, NJ 07028.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Francis of Assisi ANCC, c/o Bishop George Lucey, 195 Ridgewood Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028

Visit calhounmania.com for Kathy's life story.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
