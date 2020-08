Or Copy this URL to Share

Kathleen E. Gambetta



Gambetta, Kathleen E. of Dumont (formerly of Cresskill) passed away on August 20, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Barbara Gambetta. Survived by her sisters Lisa Gambetta, Deirdre Letizia and Tina Madison. Also survived by her nieces Amanda, Nicole and Courtney Madison. Kathleen loved The Beatles and her wonderful companion Patrick. Services to be announced at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store