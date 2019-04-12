|
Kathleen Egan Tomai
Ridgewood - Kathleen Christopher O'Brien Egan Tomai, of Ridgewood, NJ, born March 31, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois to Kathleen O'Brien Egan (1905-1958) and James William Egan (1900-1972) died January 15, 2019, of natural causes. Her memorial was held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel on January 29, 2019 with a reception afterward.
Mrs. Tomai attended Maplehurst Convent School of the Sacred Heart, followed by high school at Ursuline Academy, both in Bronxville, New York. Mrs. Tomai's father was a newspaperman, and this led to an indelible experience on May 6, 1937 for the 11-year-old Kathie. As she was visiting her father's office at the New York Mirror, the German Zeppelin "Hindenburg" crashed on landing in Lakehurst, NJ, killing 61 people. The reports coming into the newsroom moved her deeply, and left her with a lifelong commitment to helping and comforting others in times of need.
While attending Mundelein College at Loyola University in Chicago in 1943, she met James V. Tomai (1921-2000) at a Northwestern Midshipmen's school dance. Their time together was brief, however, as Captain Tomai soon departed to command a U.S. Navy Sub Chaser in the South Pacific, which, saved 40 men from a flaying ship during a typhoon. After the war they were reunited and married on August 31, 1946 in Bronxville. Together they raised eight children. Mrs. Tomai is survived by six of her children: Antoinette, Daniel, Susan, Thomas, William and Peter. Two of her sons, James V. (1948-1991) and Timothy R. (1951-2014), preceded her in death. Mrs. Tomai leaves behind 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and a sister, Martha Mollenkopf of Toledo, Ohio.
While a resident of Glen Rock, NJ, Mrs. Tomai was active in the PTA, Junior Women's Club, Family Counseling Service, College Club, Social Services and the Explorer Scouts. Mrs. Tomai brought Youth Employment Services (YES) to Bergen County, matching neighborhood kids not yet old enough for the job market with residents in need of extra help with chores. YES established an office in the lower Glen Rock train station where kids could come to find a job. When the family moved to Ridgewood, Mrs. Tomai continued with a similar service. The YES program was so successful that Governor Richard J. Hughes offered her a position in Trenton to expand the program, which she declined in order to commit herself to raising her children.
Mrs. Tomai began her long career as a Valley Hospital volunteer in Ridgewood as a server in Kurth Cottage Restaurant, then moved to the recovery room, and eventually joined the Patient Relations Department upon its launch in 1990. Her official positions included: 1979, Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, Valley Hospital Auxiliary; 1986 - 1988, President of The Valley Hospital Auxiliary, during which time she created the Past President's Council, launched The Kitchen Tour Fundraiser, represented the North Wing dedication and fulfilled the Auxiliary's $1.75 Million Pledge. In 1996 she became the first female President of the Board of Directors, Valley Hospital Foundation. She was famous for her efficiency, believing that board meetings should last no longer than one hour. In 2002, she was elected Honorary Trustee of the Valley Hospital Foundation and elected "Volunteer for All Seasons."
The Tomai's were members of the Upper Ridgewood Tennis Club, The Tuxedo Club and The Metropolitan Club in NY. She was a loyal friend and supportive parent, who enjoyed tennis, music, theatre, sailing, travel and entertaining. She will be missed and remembered by a large and loving family, friends and the community.
Donations may be made in her name at The Valley Hospital Foundation: https://www.valleyhospitalfoundation.org/Donate or The Valley Hospital Auxiliary: https://www.valleyhealth.com/Valley_hospital_auxillary.aspx.