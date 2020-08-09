1/1
Kathleen F. Kennedy
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
Kathleen F. Kennedy

Ramsey - Kathleen Kennedy (nee Feenane), 78, of Ramsey, NJ passed on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Randolph Molyneaux Kennedy and also by her second husband of 13 years, Michael Vincent Magro. Kathleen was born on December 2, 1941 in Bala Cynwyd, PA to Kathryn and Joseph Feenane. She and Randolph resided in Scottsdale, AZ, England, Bryn Mawr, PA, Myrtle Beach, SC, Ramsey, NJ before settling in Upper Saddle River, NJ. Kathleen loved the Lord with all of her heart, and attended church every day that she could. She lived a very wholehearted life, was generous and would always look for ways to help others in need. Kathleen will be remembered for her warm heart, sense of humor and selfless nature. Dear sister to brothers Edward Feenane and Joseph Feenane, and sister Mary Alice Feenane RSM. Adoring mother to Christian Kennedy and wife Coleen, Kathleen "Taddy" Hamlin and husband Chris, Carey Kennedy and husband Timothy McIntyre, Grant Kennedy and wife Jamie and Kathryn Ritchie and husband Kenneth. Loving Mimi to Corey Skiba, Morgan Skiba, Christa Hamlin, Payton McIntyre, Christian Kennedy, Jane Di Lauro, Drew Di Lauro, Grant Kennedy, Wyndsor Kennedy, McLayne Kennedy and Fiona Ritchie. She is also survived by many extended family members and close friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave., Ramsey, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:15 AM at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 200 Wyckoff Ave., Ramsey, NJ (Everyone please meet at church). Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathleen's name to St. Paul Roman Catholic Church. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
AUG
12
Funeral Mass
11:15 AM
St. Paul Roman Catholic Church
