Kathleen Farago (née Elwood)
Wayne - Kathleen Farago (née Elwood), of Wayne, passed at home on October 7, 2019. Kathleen grew up in Waldwick, and worked in Midland Park as a health and physical education teacher for more than 30 years. She was an avid skiier but relished most her time with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, George; her daughter, Katelyn, son-in-law, Daniel, and two young grandsons; her parents, John and Peggy Elwood, of Waldwick; her sister, Meg Wanamaker and brother-in-law, John, of Waldwick; her sister, Patricia Elwood, of Hawthorne; her brother, Timothy Elwood, of Waldwick; her brother, Kevin Elwood and sister-in-law, Renee, of Pittsburgh; her brother, Michael Elwood and sister-in-law, Lourdes, of California; her sister-in-law, Laura Natelli, of Oakland; and her 10 nieces and nephews.
She is pre-deceased by her beloved brother, Jack Elwood.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Church in Pompton Lakes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Jude's, or Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network.