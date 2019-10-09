Services
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
(973) 694-0072
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Mary's Church
Pompton Lakes, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Farago
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen (Elwood) Farago

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen (Elwood) Farago Obituary
Kathleen Farago (née Elwood)

Wayne - Kathleen Farago (née Elwood), of Wayne, passed at home on October 7, 2019. Kathleen grew up in Waldwick, and worked in Midland Park as a health and physical education teacher for more than 30 years. She was an avid skiier but relished most her time with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, George; her daughter, Katelyn, son-in-law, Daniel, and two young grandsons; her parents, John and Peggy Elwood, of Waldwick; her sister, Meg Wanamaker and brother-in-law, John, of Waldwick; her sister, Patricia Elwood, of Hawthorne; her brother, Timothy Elwood, of Waldwick; her brother, Kevin Elwood and sister-in-law, Renee, of Pittsburgh; her brother, Michael Elwood and sister-in-law, Lourdes, of California; her sister-in-law, Laura Natelli, of Oakland; and her 10 nieces and nephews.

She is pre-deceased by her beloved brother, Jack Elwood.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Church in Pompton Lakes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Jude's, or Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now