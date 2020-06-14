Kathleen (Kvestich) Fasciano
Kathleen (nee Kvestich) Fasciano

Westwood - Kathleen (nee Kvestich) Fasciano, 81, of Westwood, where she made new everlasting friends at The Highlands, passed away peacefully, on Friday, June 12, 2013. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Devoted mother of Dr. Anthony Fasciano, DMD and Michael Fasciano. Loving grandmother of Mary Faith, Anna Grace and the late Elizabeth Ann Fasciano. Born in Jersey City, she lived in Hoboken, Ft. Lee and Saddle River, before moving to Westwood.

The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Tuesday from 5-8 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Childrens Research Hospital, www.stjude.org

Becker-funeralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
