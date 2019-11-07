|
|
Kathleen Fearon
Midland Park - Kathleen E. Fearon, 97, passed away November 6th 2019 at Mill Gardens at Midland Park where she had been resident since early 2018. She was born and raised on Staten Island, graduated from New Dorp High School, then attended Fordham University, and then moved to Ridgewood in 1972. Kathleen spent most of her professional career on Wall Street. After retiring, she cherished her many years as a volunteer at Bergen Pines. Kathleen delighted in golf, bridge, traveling and the theatre. A proud Irish woman, she traveled to Ireland over 20 times. Kathleen was a member of Irish American Unity, and help organize a chapter in Ridgewood in 1990. Kathleen and her siblings were the children of Peter and Margaret Fearon of Staten Island, both immigrants from the County Armagh in Ireland. She is predeceased by her sisters, Mary and Ruth Fearon, Susan Hess and Ann Smoot, and brothers Joseph and Peter Fearon. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday at 9:30 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel RC Church. Interment to follow at St. Peters Cemetery, Staten Island. Arrangements were made through Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood. FeeneyFuneralHome.com