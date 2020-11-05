Kathleen Frances Duffy



River Edge - Kathleen Frances Duffy (nee Carberry) of River Edge, New Jersey passed away peacefully and joined her Lord Jesus Christ in Heaven on November 2nd 2020 at the age of 72.



Kathleen, a mother of five, was born in New York City. After raising her children, she pursued her college degree and graduated from Montclair State University. Kathleen worked for the State of New Jersey for almost two decades and finished her career as a senior probation officer in Essex County.



Kathleen is predeceased by her husband Gerard Duffy, and survived by her children Kenneth, Brendan and wife Karen, Joseph, Robert, Teresa and grandchild Allison. She is also survived by her siblings Patricia Rutigliano, Joseph Carberry and predeceased by Helene Dubetsky.









