Kathleen Gaffney
Bergenfield - Kathleen Gaffney (nee McLoughlin)of Bergenfield on January 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Mel Gaffney. Loving mother of Kevin and Daughter in Law Deirdre Gaffney and the late Brendan Gaffney. Dear sister of Mary, Tom, Paddy, and the late Bill. Cherished grandmother of Shannon and Kieran Gaffney. Kathleen was a hairdresser at The Hair Place in Englewood. Visiting Wednesday 3-7 PM Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave. Bergenfield. All will gather at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Bergenfield on Thursday at 9:45 am for the Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Cremation will be private. Send a lasting condolence at www.riewertsmemorialhome.com