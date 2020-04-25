Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Gmys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen (Parr) Gmys

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen (Parr) Gmys Obituary
Kathleen (nee Parr) Gmys

Paterson - Gmys, Kathleen (nee Parr), age 77 of Paterson at rest in Ridgewood on April 24, 2020. Beloved wife of fifty-four years to Jeffrey Gmys of Paterson. Loving mother of Kristen Kathleen Latona and her husband Vincent of Toms River. Grandmother of Alexandra Kathleen Latona and her husband Daniel Iracki and Kathryn Latona. Sister of Joan Ragusa of Manahawkin. Aunt of Tara Ragusa, Michael Ragusa and Sean Ragusa and his wife Erin. Also survived by cousins and friends. Born in Paterson, she was a lifelong city resident. She was the assistant to the President of Frost King Inc., Paterson. Kathleen was a parishioner of Our Lady of Holy Angels R.C. Church, Little Falls. She graduated from St. Mary's Grammar and High School. She also attended Berkley College and Seton Hall University. She loved the beach and spending time with her beloved husband and family. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed crafts. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate of social distancing, all funeral services will be private. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of arrangements. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -