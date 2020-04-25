|
|
Kathleen (nee Parr) Gmys
Paterson - Gmys, Kathleen (nee Parr), age 77 of Paterson at rest in Ridgewood on April 24, 2020. Beloved wife of fifty-four years to Jeffrey Gmys of Paterson. Loving mother of Kristen Kathleen Latona and her husband Vincent of Toms River. Grandmother of Alexandra Kathleen Latona and her husband Daniel Iracki and Kathryn Latona. Sister of Joan Ragusa of Manahawkin. Aunt of Tara Ragusa, Michael Ragusa and Sean Ragusa and his wife Erin. Also survived by cousins and friends. Born in Paterson, she was a lifelong city resident. She was the assistant to the President of Frost King Inc., Paterson. Kathleen was a parishioner of Our Lady of Holy Angels R.C. Church, Little Falls. She graduated from St. Mary's Grammar and High School. She also attended Berkley College and Seton Hall University. She loved the beach and spending time with her beloved husband and family. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed crafts. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate of social distancing, all funeral services will be private. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of arrangements. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.