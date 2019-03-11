|
Kathleen Grace Molloy
- - 'Kay' Molloy passed from this life to the next on March 7, 2019. Her 93 years were marked with devotion to her God, her family, and her home. A longtime parishioner of St. Luke's RC Church in Ho Ho Kus NJ, Kay served her community in quiet obedience through volunteer opportunities at the Depot, touching the lives of those around her. The gatherings, parties, and picnics dwell in the memories of all partakers thankful for her gifts of hospitality and grace.
Her loving husband of sixty one years, Dan, passed away suddenly in 2010. Surviving are her son Daniel J. Molloy, Jr. (Doreen) of Union City NJ, daughters Kathleen Baier (George) of Hampstead NC, Ellen Teres (Mitchell) of Lebanon NJ, six grandchildren, Elisa, Adam (Heather), Rebecca (Chad), Lauren, David, and Jordana (Ricky), and two great-grandchildren Samantha and Abigail. Kay was predeceased by the Kennelly brothers, John,Joseph, and Donald. Calling hours will be held at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood NJ, on Wednesday, March 13 from 4-8PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Kay's life and faith will be held at St. Luke's R.C. Church, Ho Ho Kus, NJ on Thursday, March 14 at 10AM, followed by interment in St. Luke's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kay's name to or a . Becker-funeralhome.com