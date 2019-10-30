Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church
234 Farview Avenue
Paramus, NJ
Paramus - Kathleen, (nee Ryan), 88, of Paramus, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Before retiring, Kathleen worked for the Paramus Board of Health as a Registered Nurse. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church and a member of the Bergen County Municipal Nurses Association as well as a Bellevue College and Hospital Alumni.

Cherished wife of the late John Graham (2009). Beloved mother of John Graham of Maywood. Treasured grandmother of the lights of her life, Megan and Ashley Graham. Precious aunt of Lisa Ryan-Plavin and her husband Steve. She is predeceased by her siblings the late John (the late Madeline) Ryan, the late Eileen (the late Terry) O'Neill, the late Rosemary (the late Paul) Loughnan, the late Patricia Downey, the late Stephen (Nita) Ryan. Kathleen is a dear aunt to many loving nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church, 234 Farview Avenue, Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Kathleen's memory may be made to Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church, 234 Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ 07652 or Memorial Sloan Kettering Society 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10131-0112

