Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Barrett Funeral Home
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Therese
Cresskill, NJ
View Map
Kathleen Hoffmann

Cresskill - Hoffmann, Kathleen (NEE COVELL) formally of Cresskill on March 23, 2019. Born and raised in South Amboy - after her marriage to Gustav Hoffmann moving from Brooklyn to Cresskill in 1954. Survived by her children Barbara Darwall Collins and Greg Hoffmann, as well as five grandchildren; Morgan, Heather, Rhiannon, Rachel and Jamie. Visitation hours at Barrett Funeral Home Tuesday 9:30-11:30. Mass will be held at St. Therese, Cresskill for noon mass. Interment private - donations to Planned Parenthood. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.
