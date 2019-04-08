Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Pompton Plains, NJ
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Pompton Plains, NJ
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St Mary's RC Church
Pompton Lakes, NJ
Kathleen J. Koegler Obituary
Pequannock - Kathleen J. Koegler, 76, passed away on April 7, 2019.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, Kathleen was a longtime resident of Pequannock. She began her career as Court Administrator in Riverdale and later held the position in Pequannock Township, retiring after many years. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed writing poetry and dancing to the oldies. She will be remembered as someone who was devoted to her family and her faith.

Kathleen is survived by her son, Michael Koegler; her daughters, Valerie Mola and Jennifer Speer; her brother, Joseph Leddo; her sister, Ann Molen; and her grandchildren, Jesse and Shane Mola, Tyler and Kendra Speer, and Natalie, Arielle and Emilia Koegler.

Visiting hours will be held from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 pm Wednesday, April 10 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be held 10 am Thursday at St Mary's RC Church, Pompton Lakes. Cremation will be private. www.scanlanfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathleen's memory to would be greatly appreciated by her family.
