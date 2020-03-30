|
Kathleen J. Patrick
North Bergen - On March 24, 2020 the beautifully spirited Kathleen J Patrick passed away at Holy Name Hospital Teaneck at the age of 72. Kathy was born at that same hospital on Nov 12, 1947 to Thomas and Florence (Ryglicki) Patrick. She grew up primarily in Leonia NJ and graduated from Leonia HS. Kathy worked at the Fort Lee Police Dept, in the records division for 41 years and volunteered many hours in support of PBA charities. A longtime co-worker who called Kathy her second mom considers this a huge loss for the Police Dept family. Anyone who knew her experienced the power of her love and kindness. She particularly loved her sisters and brothers and stayed in touch with many on a daily basis, providing her own style of therapy and comfort. She would call the guys "doll face" and talk about the football Giants. And she would laugh and cry with her "doll face" sisters during their daily phone calls, or while sitting next to each other trying to figure out when that slot machine is going to hit. Her life was never too busy to reach out and bring joy to many of her nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Regularly checking in with them, especially on their birthdays, sharing her love of fishing with them, lending support when new babies arrived in the family, and so much more. (they all loved being around her.) Loving her family, friends and co-workers was her passion. She was sweet, sarcastic, brutally honest and would say things no one else had the guts to say. She will be terribly missed. Kathy was predeceased by her father Thomas and mother Florence, also by sisters Patty Burke and Bernadette Warren. She is survived by sisters Evelyn Rottmann, Lillian Watson, Susan Patrick, Gail Azcuy, Flossie Lenahan and brothers Thomas Patrick, John Patrick and Charles Patrick, as well as 26 nieces and nephews and 51 great nephews and nieces. Because of the current U.S. health situation there will not be a funeral service, but there will be one heck of a celebration of her life once we can.