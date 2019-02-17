|
|
Kathleen J. Pinckney
2/17/00 - 7/23/10
Happy Birthday
in Heaven
our beautiful
Kathleen.
Those we have held in our arms for a short are held in our hearts forever. What we lost can never truly leave us for your love has forever become a part of us. Your presence is the cornerstone for what we are and the foundation for what we are yet to be. Your compassion, love, and faith in the midst of your courageous battle are lessons we will hold in our hearts because today, tomorrow and always your spirit will live on in us.
Daddy, Mommy, Jaclyn, Petey, Grandma, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins