|
|
Kathleen J. Pinckney
2/17/00-7/23/10
Love never dies, therefore neither will our grief. Our minds are constantly filled with memories we never got to enjoy with you. We grieve for tomorrows that will never be. You came into the world with a light so bright that even after you left, the light remains. So today, as all days, we rejoice in memories of you. Kathleen, may your beautiful spirit guide and sustain us through this life so that, one by one, we will be reunited with you in God's kingdom of Heaven.
Daddy, Mommy, Jaclyn, Petey, Grandma, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins