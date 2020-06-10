Kathleen Keavey
Norwood - Kathleen Keavey (nee Reilly), 79, of Norwood, NJ. formerly of Staten Island, NY passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Kathleen was born in County Fermanagh, Ireland. She immigrated to the US at age 18 and built a wonderful life dedicated to her families both in the US and Ireland.
Kathleen met her husband John in the Bronx on the subway heading off to an Irish dance at City Center. Married in 1966 and together had a loving marriage of 54 years. Devoted mother of John P. Jr. and wife Charissa of Shrewsbury, NJ, Peter F. and wife Anne of Glen Ridge, NJ, Thomas M. and wife Amy of Boonton, NJ, Cathleen A. of Westwood, NJ and Mark E. and wife Rebecca of Olney, MD. Cherished grandmother of Emilie, Olivia, Caroline, Cecile, Elizabeth, James, Jack, Andrew and Matthew. Dearest sister of Elizabeth, Patrick, Edwin, Fr. Peter, Susan, Tony and the late Maureen and James.
Kathleen was a legal assistant at Chase Bank and then IBJ Schroeder in NYC before retiring. She was a devoted parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Norwood and was an active member of the Irish-American Social Club in Bergenfield.
Due to the current health restrictions, funeral services are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathleen's memory may be made to Missionaries of Africa. http://www.missionariesofafrica.org/support-africa/how-to-help/
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.