Kathleen Kelly
Rutherford - Kathleen Kelly,88,of Rutherford passed away Thursday February 20, 2020.
Our mom was also known as Kathleen, Kate, Mrs. Kelly, Nurse Kelly, Grandma, or Grandma K. She was an incredible person who selflessly put others needs and wants ahead of her own. She tended to stranger's ailments on the job as well as at home and in the neighborhood making sure all had the best care possible. She was one of a kind, someone who thrived as a nurse and went on to be an administrator in an ER and after work days tended to her large family and at the end of the day enjoyed something sweet to eat. She loved her cake and ice cream.
We honestly don't know how she did it, a career, a large family, always a clean house, and a hot meal every night for dinner.
Kathleen was predeceased by her husband Bernard and is survived by her beloved children Amy, Julie, Paul & wife Karen, Peter & wife Maria, Ellen Warner & husband Santo Curro, Noelle Di Tommaso & husband Michael, Shawn & wife Eileen and her late son Michael (2015) - grandchildren Alexa, Jamie, Max, Shea, Casey, Jaclyn, Bryan, Matthew, John, Brendan, Nolan, Evan, Mackenzie, Olivia, Cole, Isabel, Jenna, Nicolas, Sam, & Catherine. She is predeceased by her sister Geraldine Reid.
Family will receive friends Sunday 10:00am to 1:00pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford. Private Cremation.
