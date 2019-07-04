|
|
Kathleen Kozak
Hamburg - Kathleen Kozak, 61, of Hamburg, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Kathy was born in Passaic and lived there until 1978, when she moved to Montville, settling in Hamburg in 2018. Kathy worked for The Arc of Morris County in Morristown for many years. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Passaic, and was a highly decorated participant in the Special Olympics. She competed in Steam Boat Springs, CO and won multiple medals in skiing and ice skating. Kathy was the beloved daughter of Theodore J. Kozak and the late Mary (Hreno) Kozak, loving sister of Gregory Kozak and his partner Barbara Austin, and was the dear aunt of six loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation tomorrow from 7-9 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home (106 Locust Avenue, Wallington, NJ 07057) and the funeral at 8 AM on Saturday. The Funeral Mass will begin at 9 AM at St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Passaic and the interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in South Hackensack. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Kathy's name to Little Sisters of the Poor (140 Shepherd Lane, Totowa, NJ 07512) would be kindly appreciated by her family.