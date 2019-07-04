Services
Kamienski Funeral Home
106 Locust Avenue
Wallington, NJ 07057
(973) 779-1967
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kamienski Funeral Home
106 Locust Avenue
Wallington, NJ 07057
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
8:00 AM
Kamienski Funeral Home
106 Locust Avenue
Wallington, NJ 07057
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
Passaic, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Kozak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Kozak


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Kozak Obituary
Kathleen Kozak

Hamburg - Kathleen Kozak, 61, of Hamburg, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Kathy was born in Passaic and lived there until 1978, when she moved to Montville, settling in Hamburg in 2018. Kathy worked for The Arc of Morris County in Morristown for many years. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Passaic, and was a highly decorated participant in the Special Olympics. She competed in Steam Boat Springs, CO and won multiple medals in skiing and ice skating. Kathy was the beloved daughter of Theodore J. Kozak and the late Mary (Hreno) Kozak, loving sister of Gregory Kozak and his partner Barbara Austin, and was the dear aunt of six loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation tomorrow from 7-9 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home (106 Locust Avenue, Wallington, NJ 07057) and the funeral at 8 AM on Saturday. The Funeral Mass will begin at 9 AM at St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Passaic and the interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in South Hackensack. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Kathy's name to Little Sisters of the Poor (140 Shepherd Lane, Totowa, NJ 07512) would be kindly appreciated by her family.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now