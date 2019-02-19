Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
8:00 PM
Funeral service
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
Englewood - Kathleen L. Baird of Englewood passed away on February 17, 2019. Loving mother of Sara Williams. Beloved daughter of Mildred and the late Donald Baird. Dear sister of Cindi Flammer and Stephen Baird. Cherished aunt of Steven Flammer. Kathleen was a longtime MRI Technologist at Englewood Hospital. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral service at the funeral home on Friday at 8 PM. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the hospice services of VNA of Englewood. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
