Englewood - Kathleen L. Baird of Englewood passed away on February 17, 2019. Loving mother of Sara Williams. Beloved daughter of Mildred and the late Donald Baird. Dear sister of Cindi Flammer and Stephen Baird. Cherished aunt of Steven Flammer. Kathleen was a longtime MRI Technologist at Englewood Hospital. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral service at the funeral home on Friday at 8 PM. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the hospice services of VNA of Englewood. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com