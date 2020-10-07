Kathleen M. Enright
Carlstadt - Kathleen M. Enright (nee Landy), 70, of Carlstadt for 10 years and formerly of Rutherford, passed away on October 6, 2020. Prior to retiring, for 15 years she was the secretary to the President of Chock Full of Nuts in Secaucus. Kathy took great pleasure in attending her grandchildren's events. She was fond of lighthouses and collected them. Beloved wife for 51 years of Richard W. Enright. Loving mother of Shaun M. Enright and his wife Melissa, Shannon L. LaBianco and her husband Christopher, Richard D. Enright and his wife Beth and Thomas J. "TJ" Burke III. Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren and one great grandson. Dear sister of Susan P. Enright. Visitation at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4-8 PM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cabrini Mission Foundation, cabrinifoundation.org
.