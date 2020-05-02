Kathleen M. Gysin
1926 - 2020
Kathleen M. Gysin

Ridgefield - Kathleen M. Gysin (nee McCullough), 81, of Norwood, formerly of Ridgefield, passed away at home on Friday, May 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Cherished mother of Thomas and his companion Emily Diguglielmo of Fair Lawn, Christopher and wife Christine of Waldwick and Laura Cooper and husband Kelly of Fort Lee. Adored grandmother of Timothy, Matthew, Megan and Nicole. Loving sister of Joan Currid and husband Michael and the late Arthur. Dear sister-in-law of Janice McCullough, Frederick Gysin and the late Frances Gysin and the late Arlene Donaghue.

Kathleen was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a crossing guard in Englewood Cliffs for many years before becoming an office manager at George H. Swatek, Inc. in Ridgefield until she retired. Kathleen also enjoyed volunteering her time at Englewood Hospital.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Kathleen's life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Pizzi Funeral Home, Northvale.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
