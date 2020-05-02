Kathleen M. Molloy



Bloomingdale - Kathleen M Molloy, 90, of Bloomingdale passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2020. Born in Passaic NJ on April 4, 1930 to the late Elizabeth (née Sanderson) and the late Joseph Appell. She was a registered nurse at St Mary's Hospital in Passaic and Chilton Memorial Hospital in Pompton Plains and retired in 1994. She was a loving wife, devoted mother and proud nana and her most cherished times were spent with her family. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, James. She is survived by her nine children, James Jr and his wife Lori, Kathleen Danley and her husband Allan, Joseph Molloy and his wife Cindy, Maureen Holmes and her husband David, Vincent Molloy and his wife Cheryl, Michael Molloy and his wife Karen, Anne Hrina and her husband Richard, Patrick Molloy and his wife Diane and Matthew Molloy; her grandchildren, James III, Ryan and Marissa Molloy, Tonia Molloy, Leah and Ian Holmes, Caitlin and Erin Molloy, Jason, Chelsea and Nathan Hrina, Patrick Jr, Samantha and Courtney Molloy; her great grandchildren, DaVontae and Darius Brown. She is also survived by her sisters in law, Prudy Appell, Maddy Molloy and Karen Molloy and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also pre-deceased by her siblings, George, Betty and Walter.



Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, services will be private on Tuesday May 5th with a celebration of life at a later date. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa NJ









