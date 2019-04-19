|
Kathleen M. Pulis
Wyckoff - Kathleen Mary Pulis (nee McMullan), 98, died peacefully at Luke Haven at Village on the Isle in Venice, FL on Friday, March 1, 2019. Kathleen received a Bachelor's degree in Education in 1943 from Paterson State Teachers College in Paterson, NJ. She taught elementary school for 35 years, retiring in 1979. For 29 years of her teaching career she taught first grade at George Washington School in Wyckoff, NJ. While she lived in Wyckoff, Kathleen was a member of the Wyckoff Reformed Church where she served as a quilter and a member of the Ladies Aid. She also was a member of the Wyckoff Senior Citizens and the Order of the Eastern Star in Ridgewood, NJ.
Surviving is her daughter Charlene and son-in-law David McClain of Venice, FL; two grandsons, Andrew and his wife Emily Peck-McClain of Rockville, MD and Peter and his wife Janet McClain of Alfred, NY; a brother, Leslie and sister-in-law Marguerite McMullan of Pompton Plains, NJ; five great-grandchildren, Justin and Micah McClain, and Zoë, Phoebe and Ezra Peck-McClain; and many nieces and nephews. Kathleen was predeceased by her husband Charles and sister Muriel. Interment will be held in the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ on Monday, April 29 at 10 AM. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday April 29, at 2 PM at the Wyckoff Reformed Church, 580 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ with a reception to follow at the Church. Memorial contributions in Kathleen's memory may be made to the following: Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Ran Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 or Village on the Isle, 900 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34285 (Please indicate in memo field Village Partners Memorial Fund). For more info, please visit www.vpfh.com