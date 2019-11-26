Services
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Frech-McKnight Funeral Home
161 Washington Ave.
Dumont, NJ
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
Dumont, NJ
Brick - Kathleen M. Restel (née Healy), 87, of Brick, NJ (formerly of Bergenfield, NJ) died peacefully on November 24, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Michael (2014) and son, Henry (2012). Survived by her sons, Kenneth, who was also her care-giver helping her to live a long and happy life, and Alan and his wife Rebeca, grandchildren, Michael, Michelle, Krystle, Lauren, Diane, Daniela and Jessica, and great-grandchildren, Rocco, Giovanni, Allyson, Jason, Ethan, Ryan, Alana, Arielle, David, Jr., Aaron, Isaac and Benjamin.

Kathleen was born in New York City and was employed as a telephone operator with Burns & Roe, Oradell. Her purpose in life was taking care of her husband and children, and eventually her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was a loving grandmother.

Visiting Friday, November 29th, 9:30-10:30 AM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont www.frechmcknight.com, followed by the funeral mass at 11 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. She will be interred with her husband at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY.
