Kathleen M. Restel
Brick - Kathleen M. Restel (née Healy), 87, of Brick, NJ (formerly of Bergenfield, NJ) died peacefully on November 24, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Michael (2014) and son, Henry (2012). Survived by her sons, Kenneth, who was also her care-giver helping her to live a long and happy life, and Alan and his wife Rebeca, grandchildren, Michael, Michelle, Krystle, Lauren, Diane, Daniela and Jessica, and great-grandchildren, Rocco, Giovanni, Allyson, Jason, Ethan, Ryan, Alana, Arielle, David, Jr., Aaron, Isaac and Benjamin.
Kathleen was born in New York City and was employed as a telephone operator with Burns & Roe, Oradell. Her purpose in life was taking care of her husband and children, and eventually her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was a loving grandmother.
Visiting Friday, November 29th, 9:30-10:30 AM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont www.frechmcknight.com, followed by the funeral mass at 11 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. She will be interred with her husband at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY.