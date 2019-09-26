|
Kathleen Margaret Whalen
Lyndhurst - Kathleen Margaret Whalen (nee Nebelung), 87, passed away in her home in Lyndhurst on September 13, 2019.
She was born in Jersey City, the oldest child of the late Florence (Graham) and Eugene Nebelung. She graduated from St. Michael's High School in Union City. Kathleen married Joseph Whalen in 1955. They moved to Lyndhurst in 1958, and raised four children: Jayne, Kathy (Kevin Coughlin), Joe (Cyndi), and Greg (Carmela). Kathleen and Joseph were devoted partners until his death in 2004, after which Kathleen continued to be the matriarch of a large close-knit family, spanning multiple generations of children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Her knack for organization, people skills, and curiosity about new technology made her invaluable at National Council on Compensation Insurance , where she worked for more than 20 years until her retirement. Kathleen was a devout member of Queen of Peace Church for many years. Her faith was a defining aspect of her life. Kathleen's boundless warmth, kindness, and generosity of spirit touched the lives of everyone who knew her. She will be remembered for this, for her remarkable laugh, her positivity, and her capacity to love.
While it would be impossible to list everyone who will mourn Kathleen, she is survived by her children; her brother Eugene Nebelung and sister Karen Davis (Fred); four grandchildren, Erin Coughlin, Gregory and Adeline Whalen, and Emily Whalen; and many loving nieces and nephews.
The funeral was from the Parow Funeral Home, North Arlington on Tuesday, September 16 with a funeral mass in Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. The Interment followed in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.