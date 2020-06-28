Kathleen Marie Selle
Cedar Grove - Kathleen Marie Selle, 54, of Cedar Grove, N.J., passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Private services have been entrusted to Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove, N.J. Memories and condolences may be shared at shookscedargrove.com.
Born in The Bronx, N.Y. to the late Michael and Barbara Smith, Kathleen has lived in Cedar Grove since she was 5 years old. A homemaker, Kathy was devoted to the care of her family.
Predeceased by her parents, she is survived by her beloved husband, John Selle, Jr.; loving children, Lauren Elizabeth Selle, Jessica Nicole Selle, and Christopher John Selle; cherished siblings, Michael Smith, Deborah Smith, Jimmy Smith, his wife, Jennifer, Brian Smith; and loving nieces and nephews, Kimberly, Erik, Stephanie, Jason, and Matthew.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a pet rescue or a lymphoma research charity of your choice.
Published in Verona Cedar Grove from Jun. 28 to Jul. 9, 2020.