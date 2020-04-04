Services
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Mary Buzzee


1943 - 2020
Washington - Kathleen Mary Buzzee (nee Kyne) formerly of Township Of Washington passed away on March 29, 2020, on her 77th birthday. Kathleen battled Parkinson's disease courageously, with dignity and without complaint for more than twenty years. Kathleen was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 29, 1943 to the late Edward and Genevieve Kyne. Kathleen was the cherished mother of Karen Yates and her husband, Leighton, Scott Buzzee and Kristin Murray. She was the adoring grandmother to Samantha and Bryan. Kathleen is predeceased by her sister, Meg Rosenfield and her sister-in-law Debbie Kyne. Kathleen is survived by her brothers Edward, Jack, and Michael, her eight nieces and nephews, and many loving cousins. Kathleen maintained a lifelong faith in God, hope for the afterlife, and a belief she would be reunited with those dearest to her.

To view the full obituary and share fond memories and condolences please visit Becker-Funeralhome.com
