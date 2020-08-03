Kathleen Mary Caren



Kathleen Mary Caren, a tremendously warm, compassionate, and loving person, died on July 19, 2020 at the Hackensack University Medical Center from complications related to cancer. She had just celebrated her 64th birthday.



Kathleen lived for 25 years in the Mountain Springs community of West Milford, and worked for the last 16 years as the Open Space Coordinator for Passaic County. She was loved deeply by her neighbors, co-workers, friends, and family. She was a gifted gardener, and rescuer of animals. Her log-cabin and surrounding land was an intricate palette of paths, native plants and flowers, a pond, and lots of living creatures.



Kathleen, known to many as Kate, was born in Jersey City and raised in Ridgewood, attended Ridgewood High School and graduated from William Paterson University. She brought an artistic sensibility to everything she did, had a passion for music and the arts, and loved to laugh.



Kathleen was predeceased by her father, Joseph F. Caren, Sr., brother Joseph F. Caren, Jr., and sister Patricia Jeanne Brent. She is survived by her mother Florence Driscoll, brother Thomas Caren and sister-in-law Kathy, of Warwick, NY, as well as step-brother Michael Driscoll, step-sister Sharon Schaible, step-brothers Steven Ovens and David Ovens, and step-sisters Marge Kreider and Pamela Ovens Wolf. She is also survived by multiple cousins, nieces, and nephews.



If you'd like to help us honor Kathleen's extraordinary life and spirit, we invite you to give to The Kathleen M. Caren Memorial Fund, which will make possible an outdoor memorial in her beloved Passaic County. Donations may be sent via PayPal at paypal.me/KMCMemorialFund or by sending a check to The Kathleen M. Caren Memorial Fund c/o Jessica Kohnen, 207 Southway, Baltimore, MD 21218.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store