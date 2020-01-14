Services
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:15 AM
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of The Epiphany
Cliffside Park, NJ
Interment
Following Services
George Washington Memorial Park
Paramus, NJ
Kathleen Meserole Obituary
Kathleen Meserole

Fort Lee - Kathleen Meserole, 64, of Fort Lee, NJ, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on January 12, 2020. Wife of William Meserole. Loving daughter of Norma Warren and the late Patrick J. Warren. Beloved mother of Melissa Meserole, Jake Picciano and Dennis Picciano. Dear sister of Wayne Warren and the late Holly P. Warren (2016). Cherished niece of Lois Sekula. Devoted grandmother of two. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and beloved friends. Visitation will be held at McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ, on Thursday Jan. 16 from 4-8 PM. Funeral from McCorry Brothers on Friday at 9:15 AM thence to Church of The Epiphany, Cliffside Park, NJ, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Donations in Kathleen's memory to Holy Name Medical Center @ https://holyname.org/foundation/donation.aspx, would be appreciated.
