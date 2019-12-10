|
Kathleen Nagle
Elmwood Park - Kathleen Nagle (nee Pennell), 94, of Elmwood Park, died on Monday, December 9, 2019. Born & raised in Stroudsburg, PA., she's been a resident of Elmwood Park for over 63 years. She worked for Grandway Department Store in Elmwood Park for 10 years. Kathleen's was mostly a homemaker and raised her family.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph Nagle, loving mother of Patricia L. Kerstner, her husband Alan and Robert J. Nagle, his wife Aida, adoring grandmother of Barbra Thomas, Cynthia Aronin and the late Joseph H. Nagle, proud great-grandmother of Ember Thomas and Nicholas Thomas, dear sister of the late Mary Bilodeau & John Pennell, also survived by her niece Lynna Piekutowski.
Everyone will meet on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. A graveside service on Thursday 11:00 a.m. at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus Rev. Jeffrey Leininger officiating. www.patrickjconte.com