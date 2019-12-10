Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
George Washington Memorial Park
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Nagle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Nagle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Nagle Obituary
Kathleen Nagle

Elmwood Park - Kathleen Nagle (nee Pennell), 94, of Elmwood Park, died on Monday, December 9, 2019. Born & raised in Stroudsburg, PA., she's been a resident of Elmwood Park for over 63 years. She worked for Grandway Department Store in Elmwood Park for 10 years. Kathleen's was mostly a homemaker and raised her family.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph Nagle, loving mother of Patricia L. Kerstner, her husband Alan and Robert J. Nagle, his wife Aida, adoring grandmother of Barbra Thomas, Cynthia Aronin and the late Joseph H. Nagle, proud great-grandmother of Ember Thomas and Nicholas Thomas, dear sister of the late Mary Bilodeau & John Pennell, also survived by her niece Lynna Piekutowski.

Everyone will meet on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. A graveside service on Thursday 11:00 a.m. at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus Rev. Jeffrey Leininger officiating. www.patrickjconte.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -