|
|
Kathleen O. Serocke
Oradell - Kathleen O. Serocke, of Oradell, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Kathleen was born and raised in Brooklyn. She fell in love and married John M. Serocke in 1956 and enjoyed a cherished marriage until John's passing in 2004.
She is survived by a family that loved her and was loved by her: Sharon Tanner and her husband Jan Robert, Kim Barbagallo and her husband Tom, John Serocke and his wife Claudine; grandchildren Kevin Tanner, Kaitlin Kane, Allison Gewirtz, Michael Barbagallo, Thomas Barbagallo and Catrina Serocke; great grandchildren Ronan and Shannon Kane.
She was a member of the Woman's Club of River Edge, for over 50 years, Shade Tree Committee Commision, Brownie and Cub Scout Leader, at one time a real estate agent, before working with John in their leasing business.
John and Kathleen loved to travel and made numerous trips with family and friends to the Jersey Shore, Europe, and Ireland.
Family and friends will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, on Monday, February 24th from 4-8PM. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 9:15AM on Tuesday, February 25th. A mass of Christian burial will be offered at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 300 Elm Street in Oradell at 10:15AM. Entombment following to George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Woman's Club of River Edge, P.O. Box 417, River Edge, NJ 07661 or The , https://www.alz.org/.