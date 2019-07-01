|
|
Kathleen Pyper
Wayne - Kathleen Pyper (Murphy) passed away peacefully in her home on June 2nd 2019 in Wayne, NJ. She was 76 years old.
Kathy was born on July 7th 1942 in Jersey City, NJ, the only child of Christine and John Murphy. She married William Pyper in 1963 and had two children Shuan and Scott Pyper as well as two step children William Pyper and Linda Liberto (Pyper). She was a grandmother to 12 and a great grandmother to 7 and always enjoyed spending time with them.
She and her family lived in Kearny, NJ and Pennsylvania, eventually settling in Wayne, NJ. She became a widow and 2005 and stayed in Wayne to reside near her youngest son Scott and his family. Those who knew her would say she was a loving and caring woman who always maintained a positive attitude no matter the situation.
She spent the last few years of her life living in the Sunrise assisted living community in Wayne, NJ. She enjoyed playing bingo, doing arts and crafts, and socializing at meal times and happy hour.
There will be a private ceremony for family members. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in her honor.