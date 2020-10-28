1/
Sister Kathleen Stack
Sister Kathleen Stack

Englewood Cliffs - Sister Kathleen, CSJP, 88, died peacefully at St. Michael Villa on October 27, 2020. She was born on August 5, 1932 in Ireland to the late Michael Stack and Hannah Murphy.

Sister Kathleen entered the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace at St. Michael Novitiate on August 15, 1949 and pronounced Final Vows at St. Mary's in Bellevue, WA on August 22, 1954.

Sister had a BA in Education from Seattle University. She served at various schools in the Diocese of Seattle and Archdiocese of Newark as a teacher and was also a nurses' aide. Sr. Kathleen worked at St. Michael Villa for three years before retiring in 1998.

Sister was pre-deceased by her brothers, Dennis and Michael. She is survived by her sisters, Margaret and Joan in Ireland.

A private wake service will be conducted with the Sisters residing at St. Michael's on Friday, October 30th at 11 a.m. A private Funeral Mass with the Sisters residing at St. Michael Villa will be held on Saturday, October 31st at 10 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace, Shalom Center, 399 Hudson Terrace, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632-2806.

Arrangements made by Angelo G. Mania Funeral Directors.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
