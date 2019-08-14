|
Kathleen Starr Yale
West Hartford, CT - The smile of Kay will be forever missed and remembered. Kathleen Starr Yale was born on August 22, 1930 in Lancaster, PA, to Marion and James Gordon Starr. She died peacefully at home in West Hartford, CT on August 3, 2019 at the age of 88.
During her life journey, Kay's stops included Philadelphia, where she became a dedicated pediatric RN, and met her loving husband, Noyes "Bud" Yale who predeceased her in 2012. Kay and Bud raised their family in Tenafly, NJ and then retired to Lakeville PA. Their next stop was Avon, CT.
Kay was adored for her warmth, kindness, strength, authenticity, humor and of course her amazing cooking and baking (especially her apple pie). Kay was so very proud of her family and is survived by Diane (and Steve) Hunter, Stephen (and Diana) Yale, David (and Maria) Yale, Kerry (and John) Whitaker. She was the loving grandmother to Maia, Anna, Max, Jim, Eli, Olivia, Matteo, Vince and David, and to her great-grandboys, Mark and Finn. A celebration of life will take place in Tenafly, NJ on September 7, 2019 at 1 pm at the Presbyterian Church at Tenafly. In lieu of flowers and if desired, please make contributions in Kay's name to Alex's Lemonade Stand https://www.alexslemonade.org/ and/or George and Raymond Frank Foundation. https://www.kawanhee.com/george-raymond-frank-foundation/.