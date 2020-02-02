Services
Westwood - Kathleen T. Vanderhoof, 82, of Westwood, NJ, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was born in New York City to James and Kathleen Doris. Beloved wife of Charles E. Vanderhoof. Devoted mother of Mary Ann Riola and her husband Michael, Kathleen P. Kleinegger and her husband Herb, Charles M. Vanderhoof and his wife Sharon, and the late James E. Vanderhoof. Dear sister of Sr. Mary Doris, O.P., Patricia O'Neill, James Doris and John Doris. Loving grandmother of Michele, Charlie, Jimmy, Angela, Kelly, Kevin and Mikey. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkmack Road, Westwood, NJ on Wednesday, February 5 from 4-8PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Kathleen's life and faith will be at St. Andrew R.C. Church, Westwood, NJ on Thursday, February 6 at 10AM. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in Kathleen's name to Siena House for Homeless Women and Children, 85 W. 168th Street, Bronx, NY 10452. Becker-funeralhome.com
