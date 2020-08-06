Kathleen Velazquez
Lyndhurst - Kathleen Velazquez, 57, of Lyndhurst, NJ passed away on Tuesday, August 4th 2020 after a long illness.
Kathy was born in Jersey City to Margaret and Jesus Velazquez. She lived a short time in Hoboken before moving to Hackensack where she graduated from Hackensack High School. She worked as an accountant for many years and most recently for Eastern Glass Resources Inc., Harrison. She enjoyed bowling, crafting, and movies- especially cheesy horror films. She also enjoyed going to flea markets, tricky trays, and estate sales. She was a devoted Prince fan, and attended several concerts over the years. She also adored her cats and rescued several throughout her life. She was very generous and would never hesitate to help someone in need. Kathy will be remembered for her warm heart, sense of humor and selfless nature. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
Loving companion of 27 years to Mark Newman. Dear sister of Mary Palumbo and her husband Albert, Betty Ann Velazquez, Daniel Velazquez, Edward Velazquez, and the late David Velazquez and Linda Grehanov. Adoring aunt of Jennifer Rouse and her husband Andrew, Valerie Sinatra and her husband Kyle, Tiana Grehanov, Taylor Velazquez, Erin Vogt, and great-aunt of Valentina Sinatra, Julian Rouse, & Aurora Sinatra. Dear niece of Karen Jacobs and family. She is also survived by Mark's family, Erna Newman, Cindy Vogt, & the late Jeff Newman as well as many friends.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Kathy's name to the American Stroke Association
or ASPCA.