Kathleen Woods Lyons
Midland Park - Kathleen Therese Woods Lyons of Midland Park, NJ peacefully passed away on October 30th, 2020. Born in Tullycorbet, County Monaghan, Ireland to John Woods and Alice McAdam Woods, Kathleen immigrated to the United States as a baby. Kathleen was raised in Park Slope, Brooklyn and attended St. Francis Xavier Grammar School and St. Joseph Commercial High School. She was employed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, NYC until her marriage and move to New Jersey. Kathleen married her beloved husband John (Jack) Lyons (deceased 1990) originally of Woodford, County Galway, Ireland, and moved to Rutherford, NJ then to Carlstadt, NJ where they raised their four children. Kathleen was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R. C. Church, East Rutherford for 60 years and an active volunteer in St. Joseph's Grammar School, which her children attended. She and John were founding members of the South Bergen Irish-American Association. Kathleen was a volunteer at Hackensack University Medical Center and enjoyed her participation in the Carlstadt Senior Friendship Club before moving to Mill Gardens at Midland Park in 2014 and becoming a parishioner of Church of the Nativity, Midland Park. Kathleen is predeceased by her dearly beloved husband John Francis Lyons, her parents John and Alice McAdam Woods, sisters Bridget Woods, Mary Quinn (Louis), brothers Michael Woods, Francis Woods, John Woods (Margaret) brother and sister in-laws Thomas Lyons (Mary), Mary Lyons Rourke (Mick) and Annie Lyons. Her treasured sister Regina Lydon and husband Thomas Lydon of Flushing, NY survive her. She leaves behind beautiful memories to daughters Mary Alice Lyons-Kim and husband Thomas Kim of Wyckoff, NJ, Kathleen Lyons-Boswick and husband John Boswick of Wyckoff, NJ, Colleen Lyons of Lumberville, PA and John Lyons of Barnegat, NJ. Kathleen was a dear Nanny to her adored Grandchildren Aidan Boswick and his boyfriend James Brisbois, Cambridge, MA, Thomas and Jessica Boswick, Montclair, NJ, Jacqueline Boswick, Norwalk, CT, Kiara Boswick, NYC, Hayes Fisher Steele and Dan Steele, Montgomery Village, MD, Caroline Fisher, Phila. PA, Jack Fisher, Phila. PA, Conor Kim, NYC, Genevieve Lyons and her fiancé Reece Davis of Springdale, AR and a precious Great-Granddaughter, Anneliese Boswick. Aunt Kathleen brought joy to her dozens of cherished Lydon, Quinn, Woods, Lyons and Rourke nieces and nephews in the US and Ireland. Family gatherings and traditional Irish music gave Kathleen the most joy. Her family will miss her humor and pragmatism most of all. Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Nativity, 315 Prospect Street, Midland Park, NJ 10:00 a.m. November 28th, 2020. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. Arrangements by the Vander Platt Funeral Home, Wyckoff, NJ. Please visit www.vpfh.com
to offer expressions of condolences. Remembrance donations can be sent to ITNNorthJersey, Volunteer Transportation for Seniors and the Visually Impaired, 205 Hillcrest Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.