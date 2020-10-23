1/
Kathryn B. Shaw
1967 - 2020
Kathryn B. Shaw

Pompton Lakes - On Wednesday, October 21st, 2020, Kathryn B. Shaw passed away at the age of 53 with her family by her side. Kathryn, known as Katie to friends and family, was born on June 2nd, 1967. She was a devoted wife and loving mother who enchanted everyone she met with her quick wit, huge smile, and warm personality. Her beauty was obvious, inside and out. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth, father, Donald, and brother, Jeffrey. She is survived by her husband, Choncy, her three daughters, Ava, Julia, and Lauren, and her siblings, Lisa, Donald, Beth and Joanna. A memorial service will be held on Friday October 30th from 6-8PM at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Riverdale.




Published in Suburban Trends from Oct. 23 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Richards Funeral Home Inc
4 Newark Pompton Tpke
Riverdale, NJ 07457
