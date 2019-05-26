Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Hargrave
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Hargrave


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathryn Hargrave Obituary
Kathryn Hargrave

Pompton Plains, - Kathryn Hargrave, 94, of Pompton Plains, died Monday, May 20, 2019, with her loving family by her side.

Born in New York, NY, Kathryn was the daughter of Charles W. and Adelade (Roach) Mulholland. Marrying James Hargrave, the couple were longtime residents of West Milford, where they raised eight children.

Following many years in West Milford, Kathryn lived in Lincoln Park before moving to Cedar Crest Village in Pompton Plains in 2010.

Kathryn is survived by her children, James V. Hargrave Jr., Maureen Murphy, Patricia Mansfield and her husband Bill, Kathryn Quinn and her husband Kevin, MaryAnn Struble and Michael, Jeanmarie Hargrave and her husband Tom, Carolyn Kelly and her husband Owen; her daughter-in-law, Patty; 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Kathryn was predeceased by her husband, James V. Hargrave, Sr.; her son, TJ Hargrave; and her son-in-law, Tommy Murphy.

Services were held at M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathryn's memory to the 9/11 Tribute Museum (https://911tributemuseum.org/donate/) or Voices of September 11 (http://voicesofseptember11.org/donate) would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Download Now