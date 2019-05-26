|
Kathryn Hargrave
Pompton Plains, - Kathryn Hargrave, 94, of Pompton Plains, died Monday, May 20, 2019, with her loving family by her side.
Born in New York, NY, Kathryn was the daughter of Charles W. and Adelade (Roach) Mulholland. Marrying James Hargrave, the couple were longtime residents of West Milford, where they raised eight children.
Following many years in West Milford, Kathryn lived in Lincoln Park before moving to Cedar Crest Village in Pompton Plains in 2010.
Kathryn is survived by her children, James V. Hargrave Jr., Maureen Murphy, Patricia Mansfield and her husband Bill, Kathryn Quinn and her husband Kevin, MaryAnn Struble and Michael, Jeanmarie Hargrave and her husband Tom, Carolyn Kelly and her husband Owen; her daughter-in-law, Patty; 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Kathryn was predeceased by her husband, James V. Hargrave, Sr.; her son, TJ Hargrave; and her son-in-law, Tommy Murphy.
Services were held at M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathryn's memory to the 9/11 Tribute Museum (https://911tributemuseum.org/donate/) or Voices of September 11 (http://voicesofseptember11.org/donate) would be greatly appreciated by her family.