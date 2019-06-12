Services
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Timberridge Chapel
9695 Sw 110th St
Ocala, FL 34481
(352) 873-4114
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Timberridge Chapel
9695 Sw 110th St
Ocala, FL 34481
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
8:30 AM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
6455 SW SR 200
Ocala, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Gebhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn J. Gebhardt


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathryn J. Gebhardt Obituary
Kathryn J. Gebhardt

Ocala - Kathryn J. Gebhardt, 90, of Ocala passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Canterfield of Ocala in Ocala, FL. Kathryn was born on April 6, 1929 in Leonia, NJ, and attended Leonia Schools. After high school, she attended and graduated from the Latin American Institute in New York City with a Bi-Lingual Secretarial Certificate. She was very interested in learning foreign languages and later studied French at Alliance Francaise in NYC. Kathryn married Robert F. Gebhardt in 1957 and moved to Upper Saddle River, NJ where they lived for 39 years. She later earned an Interior Decorators Certificate and worked in conjunction with her husband, Robert an Architect with the American Institute of Architects, which he held licenses in NY, NJ, CT and FL. Kathryn and Robert later moved to Ocala, FL in 1996. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert, who passed away in 2006. Survivors include her Nephews, James F. Jester of Charleston, SC and William J. Jester, Jr. of Mantoloking, NJ. A funeral service will be held at 8:30AM on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 6455 SW SR 200, Ocala, FL, 34481. A visitation will be held from 1:00PM to 4:00PM on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, TimberRidge, 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, FL, 34481. Donations in her name may be made to the Hospice of Marion County, PO Box 4860, Ocala, FL 34478-4860, Attention: Fund Development.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Timberridge Chapel
Download Now