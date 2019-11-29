|
Kathryn Perino
Montclair - Kathryn Perino, born November 24, 1939 in Jersey City, NJ and lived in Montclair, NJ for 30 years, passed away November 28, 2019.
Kathryn taught for 38 years, in the Union City school system, 37 of those in Emerson High School. Kathryn received her bachelor's degree from Jersey City State College and her master's from Seton Hall University. She was an extraordinary Language Arts and Literature teacher who inspired students and was so gratified when they succeeded in school and later life.
Funeral from the Hugh M. Moriarty Funeral Home, 76 Park Street Montclair, NJ on Wednesday at 9AM. Then to St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Church of the Immaculate Conception 32 North Fullerton Avenue Montclair where at 10AM a Mass of Christian burial will be offered. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery North Arlington. Visitation Tuesday from 2-7PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Montclair Public Library would be appreciated. For directions and online condolences please visit www.moriartyfh.com