|
|
Kathryn Stewart
Berkeley Township - Kathryn Stewart, 89, of Berkeley Twp., NJ, passed away on Tuesday May 28th at her home. Born in New York City, she lived in the Bronx, NY and Wallington, NJ before moving to Berkeley Twp. in 2004. She worked for 30 years as a teacher at several schools in both Passaic and Bergen counties before retiring in 1989. She was a former member of both the Columbiettes and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary 2640 in Wallington, NJ.
Kathryn was predeceased by her husband of 60 years Francis "Frank" Stewart in 2014. She is survived by her son David Stewart of New Port Richey, Florida; two daughters, Susan and Bob Taranto of Lanoka Harbor, NJ and Patricia and Bill Janesky of Mesa, AZ; three grandchildren, Christine, Lisa, Joseph and also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be on Sunday June 2, 2019 from 1-3 and 5-7 PM at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08755. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church on Monday at 10:30 AM. Burial will be private at the NJ Veteran's Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the National Parkinson's Foundation. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.