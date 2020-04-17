|
Kathy Elizabeth Koeser (nee Dart)
Midland, GA - Kathy Elizabeth Koeser (nee Dart) passed away on April 11 2020 at the age of 68.
Kathy was born in Mar 1952 at Fort Benning GA, moved to New Jersey as a child then returned to Columbus GA in 2016.
She is survived by her loving husband of 48years , Edward. Her two daughters Lorrie Koeser and Stacy Koeser and her partner Robert Scordamaglia. Sister Linda Dattolico and her husband Zeki Erdin, sister Cheryl Buschel, brother Steven and Ruby Buschel, sister Denise and Bobby Graham, brother Dino and Diana Buschel. And Debra Buschel wife of her late brother Michael. Brother in law Eric and Vicky Koeser and sister in law Jeanette and Glen Fischer. Along with aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Kathy was a kind, generous, considerate person who always put others before herself. She always tried to brighten someones day. She loved her family and friends and made sure they knew that.
She is loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
Memorial services will be held at a later date