Kathy Laite (Ribaudo) of Boardman, Ohio (formerly Rutherford, NJ) died May 26th, 2020. She was 60.



She was preceded in death by her husband Peter J. Laite Jr., her father Carmine P. Ribaudo Sr., and her little sister Deborah Ribaudo.



Kathy was the loving mother of two children: son Shawn and his fiancé Aja, daughter Sarah and her husband Steven. She was grandmother to one grandson, Peter Laite (son of Shawn). Kathy is also survived by three siblings: sister Arlene and her husband Charlie, brother Carmine Jr. and his wife Maria, brother Joseph and his wife Beth. She was a cherished Aunt to Jason, Melanie, Vivell, Maria, Brianna, Johanna, Lisa, Kevin, Joseph Jr., and Matthew.



A funeral mass will be held for Kathy and her husband Pete at 2:00p on Saturday, August 15th at St. John the Baptist Cathedral, 381 Grand St. Paterson, NJ. Kathy and Pete will be buried together at St. Mary's Cemetery. Their life, laughter, and unending love will live on thereafter.



"He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away."









